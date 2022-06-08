Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

