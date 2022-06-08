Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $672.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.