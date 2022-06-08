Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.214 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $672.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
