UserTesting (NYSE:USER) vs. Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Head to Head Review

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get UserTesting alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UserTesting and Okta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 0 9 1 3.10 Okta 0 7 21 0 2.75

UserTesting presently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 111.39%. Okta has a consensus price target of $180.70, suggesting a potential upside of 74.51%. Given UserTesting’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UserTesting is more favorable than Okta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of UserTesting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UserTesting and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting N/A N/A N/A Okta -67.06% -13.13% -8.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UserTesting and Okta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $147.40 million 6.16 -$50.72 million N/A N/A Okta $1.30 billion 12.47 -$848.41 million ($6.39) -16.19

UserTesting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta.

Summary

UserTesting beats Okta on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure. It also provides Auth0 products, including Universal Login that allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protect from malicious traffics; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication that minimizes friction to end users; Passwordless authentication enables users to login without a password and supports in various login methods; Machine to Machine provides standards-based authentication and authorization; private Cloud that allows customers to run a dedicated cloud instance of Auth0; and Organizations that enables customers to independent configurations, login experiences, and security options. It offers customer support, training, and professional services. It sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.