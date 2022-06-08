Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Valens alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VLNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,467. Valens has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03.

Valens ( NASDAQ:VLNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valens will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLNS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valens (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.