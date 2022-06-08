Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $106.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.08. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.74.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth $64,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

