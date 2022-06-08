Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

VSTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,851. The company has a market cap of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.44 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 12.5% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

