Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Vector Group has a payout ratio of 62.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vector Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.