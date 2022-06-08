Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

VEEV stock opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average of $215.78. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $6,567,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

