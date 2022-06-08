Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

