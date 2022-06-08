Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.2-958.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.11 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

VRNT traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 732,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,213. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.20.

In other Verint Systems news, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.