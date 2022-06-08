Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.10.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,781. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.09. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$31.80.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 6.3051381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

