Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Director David L. Phillips Sells 33,207 Shares

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VTNR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,987,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,190,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

