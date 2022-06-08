Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of VTNR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 211,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,857. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.