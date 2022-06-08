Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Karen Anderson Buys 3,097 Shares

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) insider Karen Anderson bought 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £1,796.26 ($2,250.95).

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 57.60 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15. The stock has a market cap of £204.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.05. Vertu Motors plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.70 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.95).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

