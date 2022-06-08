Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Veru stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of -0.58. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
About Veru (Get Rating)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
