Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Vicor has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.57.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 126.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

