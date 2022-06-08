Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTXPF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.94) to GBX 1,750 ($21.93) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

About Victrex (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.