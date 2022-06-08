Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTXPF shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.94) to GBX 1,750 ($21.93) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

