ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

VRAY traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 40,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,228. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $541.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. ViewRay has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $8.25.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

