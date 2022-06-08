Vikram Luthar Sells 7,500 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Vikram Luthar acquired 5 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $424.85.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. 1,694,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,189. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $847,508,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after buying an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,065,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

