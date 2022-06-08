Vince Holding Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vince in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vince’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE VNCE opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vince has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $101,847 in the last 90 days. 74.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vince in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Vince by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vince in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vince by 2,032.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

