Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 412,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 281,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

