Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 306.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VINC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Shares of VINC stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.66. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 5,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.