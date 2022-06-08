Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €114.00 ($122.58) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($120.43) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG opened at €90.70 ($97.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.38. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($95.48).

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.