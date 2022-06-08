Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

NASDAQ:VIR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 1,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $299,835.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,770 shares of company stock worth $783,376. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

