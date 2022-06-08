Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

