Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
NYSE NCV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 249,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.41.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
