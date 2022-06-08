Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NCV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 249,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 183,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 119,488 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

