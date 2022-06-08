Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

NCZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 451,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.