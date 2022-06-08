Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NCZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 451,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.51.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
