Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 451,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

