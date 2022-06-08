Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.51.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
