Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,768 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

