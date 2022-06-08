Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
