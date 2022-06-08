Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

