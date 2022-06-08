Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 249,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

