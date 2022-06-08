Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. 193,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.19.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
