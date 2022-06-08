Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. 193,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after buying an additional 314,701 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

