Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,133,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

