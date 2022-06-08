Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.19.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
