VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $133.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in VolitionRx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,043,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 315,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.