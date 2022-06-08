Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “
VONOY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 234,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,910. Vonovia has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
