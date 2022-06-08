Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VNT opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

