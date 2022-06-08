Voya Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Voya Financial stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

