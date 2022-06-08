Vp plc (LON:VP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 25.50 Per Share

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from VP’s previous dividend of $10.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VP stock opened at GBX 940 ($11.78) on Wednesday. VP has a 52 week low of GBX 800 ($10.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.45 million and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 914.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 925.16.

Get VP alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($16.42) price target on shares of VP in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.