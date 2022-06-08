VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,347. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,033 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.