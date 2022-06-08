Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

WMMVY traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,082. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

