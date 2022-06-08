Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Disney+’s profitability is expected to be negatively impacted by higher investments in content, which will drive up programming and production costs at Media and Entertainment Distribution. Closure of its Asian theme park due to COVID-19 doesn’t bode well for the Parks, Experiences and Products top-line growth. Disney expects this to reduce operating income by up to $350 million in the fiscal third quarter. Disney’s leveraged balance sheet is a concern. Nevertheless, the company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Availability in the Nordics, Latin America and other Asian territories is helping it in expanding user base. Revival in Parks business also hold promise in the long haul.”

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.65.

DIS stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.