Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.50). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $191,083.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at $751,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 105,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

