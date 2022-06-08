Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.79. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.