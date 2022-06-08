Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.42.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wayfair from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:W opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.79. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.90.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 EPS for the current year.
Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
