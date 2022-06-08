Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on W. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of W stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. 36,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,210. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.79.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,232,836. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 249,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,405,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

