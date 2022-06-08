Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of WFRD opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

