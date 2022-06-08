WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Mizuho

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,664,000 after acquiring an additional 86,814 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

