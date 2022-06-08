Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) recently:

6/6/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

6/6/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Bellerophon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.15. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

