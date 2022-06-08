Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Samsara (IOT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Samsara (NYSE: IOT) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2022 – Samsara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2022 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $18.00.

5/27/2022 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $20.00.

5/25/2022 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Samsara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – Samsara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Samsara had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

