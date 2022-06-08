Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Micron Technology (MU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently:

6/6/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

6/3/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2022 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/18/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2022 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

MU opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

