Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ: UTRS):

6/7/2022 – Minerva Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/1/2022 – Minerva Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/25/2022 – Minerva Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/18/2022 – Minerva Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/12/2022 – Minerva Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $6.00.

UTRS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 25,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,575. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

